Four-star hoops standout Taeshon Curry commits to USC

USC head basketball coach Andy Enfield got a big commitment from one of Southern California’s top prospects on Friday.

Four-star recruit Taeshon Curry, a rising senior and power forward at San Diego’s St. Augustine, has committed to the play for the Trojans.

LA LETS TURN UP !!! IM COMING SC !! ✌🏽❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/uYJ3G2eVFd — Taeshon Cherry* (@slim_reaper635) June 30, 2017

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Curry is ranked by the 247 Sports Composite as the No. 6 player in his class in California, the No. 15 power forward and the No. 39 overall recruit.

Curry chose the Trojans over LA crosstown rival UCLA as well as heavy hitters such as Kansas, Arizona, Gonzaga and Oregon, to name a few.

In March, the Trojans reached the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 for the first time since 2009. Enfield is keeping that positive momentum going on the recruiting trail, with Cherry the latest addition to the Trojan family.