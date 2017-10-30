Four-star Ill. TE Luke Ford is pumped to be a U.S. Army All-American

Carterville (Ill.) tight end Luke Ford received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour

Ford, one of the top tight ends in the country, is considering a number of the nation’s biggest and most prestigious college football programs, including a quintet from the SEC he is expected to choose between: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Georgia.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.