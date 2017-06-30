Four-star in-state big man Marcus Bingham Jr. picks Michigan State

Tom Izzo continues to assemble a deep in-state recruiting class for 2018.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central big man Marcus Binghman Jr. announced via Twitter on Friday that he plans to play at Michigan State, becoming the Spartans’ fourth player and second commitment this month.

I am proud to announce I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY #GABG #GoGreen🔋 #SpartanDawgs😈🙏 pic.twitter.com/lvkOH6keb0 — Marcus Bingham Jr (@Marcusbingham0) June 30, 2017

The 6-foot-10, 195-pound Bingham picked MSU over Purdue, Ohio State, Butler, Missouri and others. He is rated No. 97 among ESPN’s Top 100 and is No. 79 and a four-star prospect for the class of 2018 according to 247Sports.com.

Izzo landed early commitments from Clarkson point guard Foster Loyer and Macomb Dakota forward Thomas Kithier last fall. Then on June 20, Belleville swingman Gabe Brown announced his decision to join the Spartans.

Izzo may need more bodies beyond those four commitments. MSU will graduate Gavin Schilling, Ben Carter and Tum Tum Nairn after the upcoming season and potentially could lose Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Nick Ward to the NBA Draft if they decide to declare early.