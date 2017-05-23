Four-star La. QB Justin Rogers nails crossbar from behind midfield

It’s not quite a perfectly precise kick, but it’s close.

Justin Rogers is a four-star dual-threat quarterback for Parkway High from Bossier City, La. He stands 6-foot-4, 200-plus pounds and has a cannon for an arm.

Apparently he’s ridiculously accurate, too, as he showcased in this workout video, shot while messing around on a local field and posted to Twitter:

No I'm not Jonnie but I think this video deserves a Bravo.. #Fromthe50 pic.twitter.com/FkkJXQ5iMZ — Justin Rogers (@_justinrogers) May 23, 2017

For the record, that’s 50 yards through the air to the crossbar, with pinpoint perfect placement to boot. In other words, that is one impressive toss.

“I just finished a workout and somebody challenged me,” Rogers said.

It certainly helps explain why the likes of LSU, TCU, Tennessee, Oregon, Louisville, North Carolina, and dozens of other elite programs are all chasing Rogers’ signature.

He will announce his commitment next week.

May 31st 6:00 pm central time. Who will it be. — Justin Rogers (@_justinrogers) May 23, 2017

Rogers still has plenty of time before February when he’ll sign, though, which means that by the time he writes his name on some school’s scholarship papers he might even be hitting the crossbar from even farther back.