Four-star Lake Oswego (Ore.) OL Dawson Jaramillo is ready for Under Armour, Oregon future

Lake Oswego (Ore.) offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo is now officially an Under Armour All American after he received his All America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Jaramillo, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman, has committed to his home state Oregon Ducks, He’s ranked as the No. 7 offensive tackle in the country by ESPN and is considered the top overall prospect in the state.

Dawsom Jaramillo presented his mother, Michele Jaramillo, with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

