Four-star LB Adam Anderson stays home, commits to Georgia for second time

Adam Anderson is a four-star linebacker at Rome (Ga.) High. He is also one of the nation’s more sought after recruits, at least right up until Thursday. That’s when he made his decision official, picking a future at Georgia ahead of scholarship offers from Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Clemson and Tennessee.

Anderson’s decision to attend Georgia is a complete circle in some senses. In summer 2016 he committed to Georgia as a junior, then followed that up with a de-commitment to Georgia and pledge to LSU. Months later he was backing off both those prior commitments and re-opening his process over the summer.

Anderson is the No. 2-ranked outside linebacker in the Class of 2019 and a top-10 overall prospect in the state of Georgia. He made his announcement for the Bulldogs on his birthday Thursday, and spoke to Rivals.com about his decision.

“It was tough, but I just had to go with my heart and commit to Georgia,” Anderson told Rivals.com. “Both schools are great, I visited both schools, and I went back and forth, but my heart was telling to go to Georgia, so I did.

“I am really feeling Georgia. I am excited about staying home and playing for Georgia. It is a blessing for me. A lot of people have helped me and now I can stay home and play for them. ,,, I feel like this it for me. I think I am done this time.”