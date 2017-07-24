Four-star LB Chad Bailey from Missouri City (Texas) commits to Mizzou

It’s rare that a four-star recruit in Texas commits to Missouri. It’s even more rare that a four-star recruit from Missouri City Texas commits to Missouri, yet that’s precisely the path that Chad Bailey reportedly chose on Sunday.

Bailey, a four-star linebacker from Ridge Point High, chose Missouri as his college destination Sunday evening. Multiple outlets reported the linebacker picked the Tigers ahead of scholarship offers from other Big XII and SEC programs, including Ole Miss, which had previously been considered a favorite for his signature. He confirmed the news on his Twitter account as well.

It’s unclear whether the uncertainty that has emerged in the fallout from Hugh Freeze resignation played a role in Bailey’s final decision, but it certainly couldn’t have helped the Rebels’ chances.

Bailey, a big-hitting linebacker with excellent pursuit, is the first four-star recruit in Missouri’s Class of 2018. He brings a wealth of experience even before his senior season; through two varsity campaigns, the Ridge Point star has racked up 219 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 6 recovered fumbles (two of which he returned for touchdowns) and two interceptions.

You gotta be a dawg to do what I do https://t.co/YMbGh7i5CW pic.twitter.com/4DkDsZVbIj — Chad Bailey 3️⃣4️⃣ (@Chad_mvp26) November 27, 2016

Those would be solid numbers for a career, let alone two seasons.

Now he’ll plan to bring that productivity and a 6-foot, 240-pound frame he can continue to build on to Missouri for the 2018 season.