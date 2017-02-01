Four-star LB Levi Jones commits to Southern Cal

Levi Jones, a four-star linebacker from Westlake (Austin, Texas), announced his commitment Wednesday to Southern Cal.

Jones committed on ESPNU alongside teammate Stephan Zabie, who announced he’d play at UCLA. He used a bit of trickery in his announcement, first revealing a Florida shirt, then a Florida State shirt, before settling on a USC shirt and hat.

Congratulations to Levi Jones on signing with USC to play football. @eanesisd @USC_Athletics #GoChaps #NLI A photo posted by Westlake High School (@whs_chaps) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:09am PST

The No. 92 player and No. 6 outside linebacker according to 247Sports, Jones was also considering Seminoles and Gators.

Below are some of Jones’ highlights.