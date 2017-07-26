Four-star LB Shayne Simon commits to Notre Dame as Irish's biggest pledge of 2018 thus far

Notre Dame finally got the huge recruiting breakthrough they’ve needed in the Class of 2018 on Tuesday with the commitment of four-star New Jersey linebacker Shayne Simon, one of the nation’s top inside linebacker prospects.

Simon announced his decision following a preseason St. Peters Prep practice, picking the Fighting Irish ahead of 20 other offers from power programs including Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and UCLA, among others.

“The way carry themselves and how they go about things at Notre Dame is something I really enjoy,” Simon told Rivals.com following his decision. “Their reputation for being such a great academic institution was also very intriguing to me.”

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive star is just the latest St. Peters Prep star to choose Notre Dame. As he noted to Rivals.com, Simon follows in the footsteps of expected Irish starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush and twins Justin and Jayson Ademilola. That apparently was also a draw to South Bend for Simon, who is considered one of the top-three overall prospects in the state of New Jersey.

“Notre Dame has a comfortability factor there just knowing that the twins are committed there and Brandon (Wimbush) is there as well,” Simon said. “I’m very comfortable playing with Justin (Ademilola) and Jayson (Ademilola). This will be my fourth year now with them and I was with Brandon for one year before he graduated. I’ve had a good relationship with all three of those guys.”

If that comfort eases Simon’s transition on to the field in South Bend, that’s for the benefit of himself, Wimbush, the twins and Notre Dame fans everywhere. More than anyone else among the Fighting Irish’s forthcoming Class of 2018, he could make an immediate impact.

“I felt like Notre Dame on the field and off the field could make me the best man I can be,” Simon told Scout.