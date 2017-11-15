Four-star legacy Texas A&M commit Luke Matthews celebrates Army All-American Bowl selection

Elkins (Missouri City, Texas) offensive guard Luke Matthews received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Matthews, a 6-4, 305-pound four-star, is the 5th ranked offensive guard in the country, according to 247Sports.

He’s the younger brother of NFLers Jake (current) and Kevin (former) Matthews, Texas A&M starting center Mike Matthews, and the son of former perennial NFL All-Pro Bruce Matthews. To say the bloodlines are are strong is an understatement.

The U.S Army All-American Bowl will kick off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.