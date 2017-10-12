USA Today Sports

Four-star lineman Cleveland Reed receives honorary Under Armour All-America jersey

Photo: Intersport

Fort Meade (Fla.) offensive lineman Cleveland Reed received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Reed, a 6-3, 327-pound four-star, is the 9th-ranked offensive guard in the country, according to ESPN.

Committing to the Hurricanes back in early April, he provides a big body upfront on the offensive line for Mark Richt. Miami currently holds the 4th overall recruiting class.

Cleveland Reed presented his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

