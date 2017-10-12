Four-star lineman Cleveland Reed receives honorary Under Armour All-America jersey

Fort Meade (Fla.) offensive lineman Cleveland Reed received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Reed, a 6-3, 327-pound four-star, is the 9th-ranked offensive guard in the country, according to ESPN.

Committing to the Hurricanes back in early April, he provides a big body upfront on the offensive line for Mark Richt. Miami currently holds the 4th overall recruiting class.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.