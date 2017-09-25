Four-star Michigan commit Aidan Hutchinson receives Army All-American Bowl jersey

Divine Child (Dearborn, Mich.) defensive end Aidan Hutchinson received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour

Hutchinson, a 6-5, 234-pound four-star, is the 5th ranked strong-side defensive end in the country and No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports.

It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine〽️ pic.twitter.com/WS4UzDddUb — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch28) February 22, 2017

He is a legacy commit to Michigan, where is dad, Chris, was an All-American captain for the Wolverines. Aidan committed back in February.

The U.S Army All-American Bowl will kick off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.