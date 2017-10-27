Four-star Notre Dame S commit Derrik Allen excited to officially become a U.S. Army All-American

Marietta Lassiter (Ga.) defensive back Derrik Allen received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance .

Allen, a Notre Dame commit, is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. He is a top-10 safety prospect nationwide, and holds more than 35 scholarship offers. Allen completed his recruiting process relatively early, committing to Notre Dame in February, and has taken just one unofficial visit during the current football season … to see the Fighting Irish in September.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.