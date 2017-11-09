Four-star offensive guard Christian Meadows dons new Under Armour AA jersey

As a Florida State commit, Macon County (Montezuma, Ga.) offensive guard Christian Meadows doesn’t have to deal with the pressure and headache that is the collegiate recruitment process.

That’s served him and the Bulldogs’ offense well, posting 344 yards of offense a game and a berth in the state playoffs.

Meadows took a break from the grind Thursday when the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance came to his school and presented him his honorary jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game.

The Under Armour All-Amreica Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

Meadows is considered a four-star recruit in the ESPN 300 and is ranked No. 5 at his position.

The Bulldogs are the reigning GHSA Class 1A pubic school state champs.

