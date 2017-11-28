Four-star Ohio State commit Jaiden Woodbey even more excited about U.S. Army Bowl than the next Marvel movie

St. John Bosco (Calif.) safety Jaiden Woodbey received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“(Being a U.S. Army All-American) means a lot to me and my Dad,” Woodbey told USA TODAY. “We grew up watching this game. We watched Reggie Bush play in this game. When my Dad figured out he was going to USC he wanted me to play in this game like he did.”

Woodbey is a four-star defensive back and the No. 3 ranked safety in the Class of 2018. He’s the No. 7-ranked overall prospect in California, according to 247Sports. The avid movie goer — he’s a hufe fan of superhero movies, action flicks and younger fare; one of his favorite movies is Wreck it Ralph — committed to Ohio State ahead of scholarship offers from other national powers, including nearby USC and Oklahoma.

Like most of his future Army Bowl teammates, he’s most excited about the competition in and around the game, but there are other benefits he sees from his trip to San Antonio:

“I don’t recall the last time I’d been to Texas, so this will probably be my first time,” he said. “I’ve been to Florida many times.”

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. Before then, Woodbey and his St. John Bosco teammates have some work to finish in the California state playoffs.

“The main goal is to go back-to-back and win the bowl again,” he said. “The personal goals, those get put aside when you have an opportunity to win another state championship.

“I’m a determined young man. I’m focused. I do everything I can to get the job done and I won’t let anything get in the way of my success.”