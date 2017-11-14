Four-star Ohio State LB commit Teradja Mitchell celebrates Under Armour All-American selection

Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.) inside linebacker Teradja Mitchell received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Mitchell, an Ohio State commitment, is a four-star prospect who is ranked as the number two linebacker prospect in the country and the number two overall prospect in the state of Virginia. He comes it at 37th in the ESPN300 for the Class of 2018.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.