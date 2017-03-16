Four-star OL Avery Jones picks in-state UNC ahead of other ACC powers

The North Carolina Tar Heels got a major boost to their forthcoming recruiting class on Wednesday with the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Avery Jones.

As announced by the player himself on Twitter, Jones selected the Tar Heels after considering scholarship offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Duke, Wake Forest and others. He’s just the second commitment in North Carolina’s Class of 2018, but he’s a big one, both literally and figuratively.

Jones weighs in at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, so the Havelock High star already has decent size to play on a collegiate line. He’s a four-star prospect and was a clear priority for the Tar Heels, who utilized offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic as his primary recruiter (to clear success).

Whether Jones’ pledge spurs others considering North Carolina to take the plunge remains to be seen. If nothing else, he’s helped get the school’s 2018 recruiting class off to a strong start.