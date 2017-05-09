Four-star OL Marquan McCall, top overall prospect in state of Michigan, commits to Kentucky

It isn’t often that the top football prospect from the state of Michigan decides to leave state lines, unless perhaps they defect to archrival Ohio State to the South. That’s not the case with the Class of 2018, with Marquan McCall announcing Monday that he’s headed to Kentucky.

McCall, a four-star offensive guard for Oak Park outside of Detroit, holds a total of 17 scholarship offers, including from both Michigan and Michigan State. Instead of heading to Ann Arbor or East Lansing, McCall decided he was more comfortable with a future in Lexington.

Marquan McCall commits to Kentucky over a host of offers, more: https://t.co/U3TtdZqCCB pic.twitter.com/FQ3vLKpLbf — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) May 9, 2017

The teen who tweets under the excellent handle of @BullyBallMccall instantly becomes the top-rated prospect in Kentucky’s forthcoming class, with his 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame helping the beefy interior lineman emerge as one of the consensus top-15 offensive guards in the nation.

It remains to be seen whether additional pursuit from Michigan or Michigan State might sway the lineman to stay in state, but for now he seems committed to trying his hand in pastures new, as he made clear in the tweet he released announcing his pledge.