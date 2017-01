East Ascension (Gonzalez, La.) offensive tackle Adrian Ealy is the latest recruit to make his commitment via a slickly-produced video.

4-star OT @adrian_ealy hits New Orleans to announce his commitment 'Reservoir Dogs'-style. Is there a Quentin Tarantino twist in the end? pic.twitter.com/GcUCZsrZKf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2017

The four-star, as you can see in the above video, chose Oklahoma over Florida, Kansas, LSU, and Auburn.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Ealy is the 29th-ranked offensive tackle in the country and the 266th-best player overall in the class of 2017.