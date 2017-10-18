Four-star OT Rasheed Walker ready to suit up for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl

There are few things that North Point (Waldorf, Md.) offensive tackle Rasheed Walker loves more than a good pancake block, but receiving his honorary jersey for the U.S Army All-American Bowl Wednesday when the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance dropped by his school was near the top of his list.

RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour

The U.S Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

Walker, a four-star recruit in the 247 Sports Composite, is anchoring an offense that puts up 37.1 points per game and has an unblemished record (7-0) this season.

That kind of clout has everyone from Maryland to Ohio State to Penn State to Notre Dame, among many others, all in hot pursuit.

The popular opinion is that the Nittany Lions are in the driver’s seat to land the 6-foot-6, 300-pound bruiser.

Walker is ranked No. 11 at his position in the 247 Sports Composite.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY