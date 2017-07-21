Four-star OT Tommy Brown commits to Alabama

Tommy Brown, a four-star offensive tackle from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), committed Friday to Alabama.

“Alabama has always been my dream school,” Brown told Scout.com. “It was the hardest decision of my life. It came down to Alabama and Oregon but I made it a business decision and I felt like Alabama gave me the best chance to make it to the League (NFL).”

The 6-7, 313-pound offensive tackle started playing football his freshman year of high school, so it’s safe to assume his best years are ahead of him.

Brown had offers from all over the country, but as he told Scout, the decision came down to Alabama and Oregon.

In addition, Brown’s father, Vince, was a track and field athlete at Alabama.

“My parents are super excited for me as well and I can’t wait to follow in my dads footsteps here,” he told Scout. “This is truly a dream come true for me and I’m very excited and honored to be committed to such a great program like Bama.”