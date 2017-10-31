Four-star Pa. S Kwantel Raines commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers added another major piece to their 2018 recruiting puzzle on Monday with the commitment of four-star safety Kwantel Raines.

Raines, a star for Alquippa (Pa.) High in suburban Pittsburgh, chose the Mountaineers ahead of a whopping 25 other scholarship offers from other power programs including Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and hometown Pitt, of course.

For Raines, the decision to become a Mountaineer came down to loyalty and comfort, both of which could be provided in Morgantown, according to the Western Pennsylvania star.

“I decided to pick West Virginia because they were the first school to give me an opportunity,” Raines told Rivals.com analyst Adam Friedman.

“I really like the position they want me to play. I’ll get to move around and play a lot all over the field. I fit their scheme very well. I’m really cool with all their coaches. I think it will be a good fit for my family and me to go there.”

The opportunity to be a cog of versatility is also a clear draw for Raines, who has star as both a safety and wildcat QB.

What he’ll be doing at the next level remains to be seen, but for now, Raines looks like a player who is prepared to run through walls in college, ideally starting in Morgantown.