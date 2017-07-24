Four-star PF Joey Hauser commits to Marquette

The battle involving Wisconsin and Marquette for one of the top forwards in the country ended Sunday, when Joey Hauser announced he’d join the Golden Eagles.

Joey Hauser, a rising senior from Stevens Point (Wis.) High School, chose Marquette over UW and Michigan State. He shared his decision via Twitter.

Hauser, 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, had offers from several other schools, including Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Purdue and Northwestern.

Happy to announce that I have decided to commit to Marquette University! I can't wait to be a golden eagle! 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/bMrFWIgj1u — Joey Hauser (@jjhouz24) July 23, 2017

According to Stevens Point coach Scott Anderson, Hauser was relieved to end the recruiting process, which included endless questions he faced from interested observers.

“That was something that was starting to weigh on him,” Anderson said. “He was kind of getting tired of people asking him. He does want to be able to put the focus back onto basketball and enjoy his senior year and be a high school kid.”

The decision to select Marquette means Hauser will be reunited with his brother Sam, who is entering his sophomore year.

“I think that was a major factor in this whole thing,” Anderson said. “To be able to join his brother again, that was very intriguing for him and obviously tough to pass up.”

Anderson made it clear the Golden Eagles are getting a player who will help them in a variety of ways.

“He is a real pleasure to coach,” Anderson said. “Not only because he is such a great player, but he is a great person to have on the team.

“He is an outstanding player already. And I think in a lot of ways has a real high ceiling yet, where he can continue to develop and grow as a player.”

Hauser has helped Stevens Point win three consecutive WIAA Division I state titles. He has the size to make plays near the rim and the skills to make plays on the perimeter or in the open court.

“He does so many things well already,” Anderson said. “He is very skilled. He can play in the post. He can play off the dribble. He can shoot it from three. He is an excellent passer. He is just very complete offensively.

“His size and athleticism make him a special player. He can do a little bit of everything.”

Hauser has shown that on the AAU circuit with the Iowa Barnstormers and against Arrowhead in the WIAA title game last season.

Hauser scored 33 points, grabbed 22 rebounds and added four assists and a block in an 85-56 victory.

“He was a man amongst boys in that game,” Anderson said. “When he did miss he would clean it up and put it back in or he got fouled. He hit from all angles there. He was hitting shots from three, made plays off the dribble, went in the post and he also assisted on baskets.

“He makes coach sleep a little bit better at night. I know that.”

For more, visit the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel