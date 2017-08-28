Four-star PF Naz Reid trolls Jon Rothstein before LSU visit

It’s not a secret that LSU has made a concerted push to land four-star power forward recruit Nazreon “Naz” Reid. The Roselle Catholic (N.J.) star is one of the top remaining prospects in the Class of 2018 who could still reclassify to 2017, and has been visiting a host of the nation’s top hoops programs. He’s expected to eventually choose between LSU and Arizona.

Those rumors of his LSU interest stoked expectations Reid could commit to LSU during a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend. FanRag Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein went out on a limb and reported that Reid was expected to LSU during his trip.

Reid caught wind of that report and was less than impressed, as he made clear on his Twitter account:

Reid quickly deleted the Tweet you see above, but not before it was captured for eternity by The Spun, among other sources.

As for Reid’s commitment, it’s still outstanding. He didn’t settle on LSU over the weekend, and has a visit to Arizona scheduled for the week following Labor Day.

Let the trolling continue.