Four-star PG Elijah Weaver commits to USC

The USC Trojans may have been connected to the taint slowly encompassing college basketball, via the arrest of USC assistant coach Tony Bland, but that hasn’t shut down the Los Angeles school’s recruiting efforts.

As first reported by Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Rothstein, four-star point guard Elijah Weaver committed to USC on Monday, choosing the Trojans ahead of scholarship offers from the Ohio State, Florida and Oklahoma State, his other three finalists. He also held scholarship offers from Arizona, Louisville, Miami and others.

I Have officially Committed To the University Of Southern California ✌🏾@shineingold pic.twitter.com/b5YR563ypb — Lij (@___ewr) October 24, 2017

Weaver, who is a senior at Oldsmar Christian School in Florida, is considered one of the top-35 prospects in the Class of 2018, and a top 10-prospect both at the point guard position and from the state of Florida.

And while USC remains under federal investigation, that wasn’t the deciding factor for Weaver, who chose to head to the opposite coast to play under coach Andy Enfield. He’s the third commit in USC’s Class of 2018.