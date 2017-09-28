Four-star PG Jalen Carey reportedly eliminates Miami amidst recruiting scandal fallout

It didn’t take long after Miami admitted it was under FBI investigation for the ongoing amateur basketball scandal to impact its recruiting prospects.

As first reported by Josh White, and later reported by SB Nation’s Syracuse website Nunes Magician, the senior sports writer for the Miami Hurricane student newspaper, four-star prospect Jalen Carey has eliminated Miami from the schools he is considering for a college destination. Carey, a New York-based point guard who stars for New Jersey Catholic school Immaculate Conception, was expected to choose between Miami, UConn and Syracuse but will now likely choose between the two latter programs, with Kansas, Villanova and Rutgers also still in the contention.

While Carey was by no means a surefire Miami commit, his decision to eliminate the Hurricanes from contention is still a blow to the program’s potential 2018 class.

The Hurricanes 2018 class is currently empty, and Carey was among the school’s top prospects to fill in an expected point guard hole should superstar 2017 recruit Chris Lykes depart for the NBA after a single season.

Lykes has been identified in the media as a possible target of the ongoing investigation into Adidas and college basketball recruiting. The four-star guard picked Miami ahead of scholarship offers from nine other top programs, with Villanova and Georgetown considered his other finalists. Miami confirmed that one coach and one student athlete were under investigation after contacting the U.S. Attorney’s Office related to the investigation.

It remains to be seen if Lykes will be eligible for the forthcoming season depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation into Miami’s program.