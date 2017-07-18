Four-star Philadelphia S Isheem Young commits to Penn State

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions added another critical piece to their Class of 2018 on Tuesday by grabbing one of the top talents from the Philadelphia area in Imhotep Charter safety Isheem Young.

Young, a four-star prospect with blazing speed and athleticism, chose Penn State ahead of scholarship offers from most of the Big Ten, ACC and a number of other national powers. He announced his decision in the latest splashy video from Bleacher Report (all puns intended).

4-star safety Isheem Young makes a splash with his commitment #BRCommitmentWeek 💦 pic.twitter.com/LO3DBAxjyf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2017

Young has a reputation as one of the hardest hitters in the Class of 2018 despite his 5-foot-10 frame. He’s the 20th commitment in Penn State’s forthcoming class, which now boasts four defensive backs, two of whom are four-star prospects.

Playing time and style of play were clear drivers behind Young’s decision:

“I chose Penn State because I will be a three- or four-year starter there,” Young told Scout.com. “Also, because I love everything about the school. I mean EVERYTHING, and it feels like I’m already on team because I know most of the team because I visited so many times.

“I love their defense. They’ll have me filling in Marcus Allen’s spot, which means I’ll be coming down in the box sometimes, and sometimes I’ll be the high safety so I love that.”

If he fills in for Allen as seamlessly as he hopes, Penn State fans will be thrilled with the latest future Nittany Lion.