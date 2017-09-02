Four-star shooting guard Josh Green transfers to IMG Academy (Fla.)

Last week, Eric Ayala told USA TODAY High School Sports that after he and Anferneee Simons decided to transfer to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for their senior seasons, he was confident the Ascenders had the No. 1 backcourt in the country.

That bold proclamation got even more credible Friday night when Josh Green announced he was transferring from Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) to IMG Academy.

I've decided that I will be attending IMG academy for my junior and senior year of high school. I am grateful for this opportunity. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/skTss3tdDi — Josh Green (@josh_green6) September 1, 2017

Green, a four-star shooting guard ranked No. 32 overall in the ESPN 60, averaged 20 points a game at Hillcrest Prep.