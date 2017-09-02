Four-star shooting guard Josh Green transfers to IMG Academy (Fla.)

Last week, Eric Ayala told USA TODAY High School Sports that after he and Anferneee Simons decided to transfer to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for their senior seasons, he was confident the Ascenders had the No. 1 backcourt in the country.
That bold proclamation got even more credible Friday night when Josh Green announced he was transferring from Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) to IMG Academy.
Green, a four-star shooting guard ranked No. 32 overall in the ESPN 60, averaged 20 points a game at Hillcrest Prep.
Last season the Ascenders reached the Dick’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals quarterfinals and finished 26-2 and No. 11 in the Super 25.