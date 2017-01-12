Four-star point guard Matt Colemen to announce college decision Monday

Matt Coleman, ranked as the No. 8 point guard in the 247Sports Composite, plans to announce his college decision Monday during the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield (Mass.), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) coach Steve Smith confirmed.

The news was first reported by Scout’s Evan Daniels.

Coleman, ranked No. 32 overall, is expected to choose between Duke and Texas, with Texas considered the favorite. Coleman has a long relationship with Longhorns coach Shaka Smart, who coached Coleman in the summer with USA Basketball.

Oak Hill plays Nathan Hale (Seattle) at 1 p.m. ET on ESPNU. According to Scout, Coleman is expected to announce at halftime of the 11 a.m. game between Pace Academy (Atlanta) and the Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.).