Four-star QB Cameron Rising flips from Oklahoma to Texas

Less than two weeks after Texas got its first quarterback commitment of the Tom Herman era in four-star Casey Thompson, the Longhorns added another quarterback Saturday.

Cameron Rising, from Newbury Park (Calif.), had been an Oklahoma commit before announcing his decision to flip via Twitter.

He had been in Austin last weekend for the spring game. Thompson alsoattended the game.

“I could feel the energy throughout the entire program — the coaches, players, recruits and fans,” Rising wrote in a long statement on Twitter. “I want to be part of building something special, something historic and know that Texas is the place for me. I truly believe Coach Herman will bring Texas back to the elite status program it is.”

Rising said he was shutting down his recruitment to “focus on academics and my senior season.” After committed to Oklahoma, he had said he would keep his options open.

Rising is the No. 7-ranked pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite.

He threw for more than 3,200 yards with 40 touchdowns and just one interception last season.