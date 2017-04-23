Four-star QB Cameron Rising flips from Oklahoma to Texas

Less than two weeks after Texas got its first quarterback commitment of the Tom Herman era in four-star Casey Thompson, the Longhorns added another quarterback Saturday.

Cameron Rising, from Newbury Park (Calif.), had been an Oklahoma commit before announcing his decision to flip via Twitter.

He had been in Austin last weekend for the spring game. Thompson alsoattended the game.

“I could feel the energy throughout the entire program — the coaches, players, recruits and fans,” Rising wrote in a long statement on Twitter. “I want to be part of building something special, something historic and know that Texas is the place for me. I truly believe Coach Herman will bring Texas back to the elite status program it is.”

Rising said he was shutting down his recruitment to “focus on academics and my senior season.” After committed to Oklahoma, he had said he would keep his options open.

Rising made the switch on the same day the junior was fitted for a tuxedo for the prom. He spoke with Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, as well as Herman and Texas offensive coordinator Tim Beck, by phone.

Rising is the No. 7-ranked pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite.

Rising burst on the scene as a sophomore, when he threw for 3,213 yards, 40 touchdowns and one interception in 2015.

He was offered scholarships by Washington State, Cal, Oregon State, Arizona State, Arizona, Michigan, Louisiana State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Penn State, Texas Christian, UCLA and Mississippi.

Texas, Oregon, Louisville and West Virginia followed earlier this year, despite a junior season limited to five games because of a shoulder injury. Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, Oregon head coach Willie Taggart and new Texas offensive coordinator Tim Beck visited Newbury Park’s campus in January.

Rising announced his commitment to Oklahoma in August, after a whirlwind six-campus tour with his father Nicko and his grandfather James that included Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Houston, where Herman was still coach.

“My coach, Keith Smith, told me about this feeling I would get when I found the right school,” Rising said. “I thought I found that feeling at the University of Oklahoma — great school, great program, great players, great recruits and great facilities.”

Contributing: Ventura County Star