Ask for a scholarship and you shall receive. Well, if you’re one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, that is.

On Monday, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson tweeted the 12 schools he was considering, and he included four schools that had not yet offered him a scholarship.

One of those schools, Tennessee, changed that almost immediately.

@Coachcanales Pulled the Trigger! Just Received a Scholarship Offer From the University of Tennessee! #27 #GoVols 🔶⚪️ pic.twitter.com/gnGmbGLh72 — DTR. (@DoriansTweets) March 1, 2017

Thompson-Robinson plans to make his decision public this summer.