Four-star QB Jarren Williams commits to Miami

Less than a month after he decommitted from Kentucky for the second time, four-star quarterback Jarren Williams out of Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.) has decided on where he will play college football.
On Wednesday, Williams announced he will be headed to Miami.
The No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 15 recruit in Ga., according to the 247 Sports Composite, the 6-2, 206-pound Williams had also considered Auburn and Ohio State in addition to Miami and Kentucky.
Williams, a U.S. Army All-American who made his official visit to Miami for its Nov. 11 win over Notre Dame, joins a recruiting class at Miami that is ranked No. 3 in the country, per 247 Sports.
“It’s a place aside from football where I can see myself living,” Williams told 247 Sports. “I can see myself living down there and thriving.”
As a senior, Williams threw for 3,015 yards and 28 touchdowns to just four interceptions with another 554 yards rushing and 10 scores.