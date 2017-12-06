Four-star QB Jarren Williams commits to Miami

Less than a month after he decommitted from Kentucky for the second time, four-star quarterback Jarren Williams out of Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.) has decided on where he will play college football.

On Wednesday, Williams announced he will be headed to Miami.

I would like to start by thanking the man above, and everyone who has been involved in this process with me. Im glad to say that I’ve finally made my decision!! @Left__Field__ pic.twitter.com/PMnpFSEifO — J D U B💰💫 (@Jarren2Williams) December 6, 2017

The No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 15 recruit in Ga., according to the 247 Sports Composite, the 6-2, 206-pound Williams had also considered Auburn and Ohio State in addition to Miami and Kentucky.

Williams, a U.S. Army All-American who made his official visit to Miami for its Nov. 11 win over Notre Dame, joins a recruiting class at Miami that is ranked No. 3 in the country, per 247 Sports.

“It’s a place aside from football where I can see myself living,” Williams told 247 Sports. “I can see myself living down there and thriving.”

As a senior, Williams threw for 3,015 yards and 28 touchdowns to just four interceptions with another 554 yards rushing and 10 scores.