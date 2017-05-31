Four-star quarterback Justin Rogers commits to TCU

Four-star dual-threat quarterback Justin Rogers committed to Texas Christian on Wednesday on his birthday.

Rogers from Parkway (Bossier City, La.), chose the Horned Frogs over home-state LSU and North Carolina.

Rogers, who 27 reported offers, is ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 3 overall from Louisiana, according to ESPN’s rankings.

He threw for nearly 2,700 yards and had 26 passing touchdowns last season and ran for more than 550 yards and nine TDs.

Rogers took unofficial visits to TCU in April and last October. He also attended Junior Day in late January.