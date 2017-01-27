Four-star RB Anthony McFarland commits to Maryland

DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) running back Anthony McFarland announced Friday he’d be staying home, as he committed to nearby Maryland.

McFarland was also considering Miami.

McFarland was planning to announce Wednesday, but he pushed his decision back after an in-home visit with the Maryland coaches. By staying at home, McFarland also gets to play with a number of former DeMatha players, including Tino Ellis, Terrance Davis and Lorenzo Harrison, who all were members of the DeMatha Class of 2016.

Previously one of the top remaining uncommitted players in the country, McFarland ranked 100th in the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite player rankings, and the seventh-best running back.