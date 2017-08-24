Four-star RB Asa Martin remaining in state, commits to Auburn

4-star RB Asa Martin has committed to #Auburn over Alabama, Clemson & UF. Full coverage at https://t.co/7DGol0u3cr pic.twitter.com/cp6otM07UZ — Keith Niebuhr (@Keith247Sports) August 24, 2017

One of the country’s best running backs in the class of 2018 will be staying in his home state of Alabama for college.

On Thursday, Austin (Decatur, Ala.) senior four-star back Asa Martin announced that he will be headed to Auburn University next fall. Martin chose the Tigers over rival Alabama as well as defending national champion Clemson, among others.

The 5-feet-11.5, 200-pound Martin made his announcement in a ceremony at his school, to which he transferred back after spending last year at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). He is ranked as the No. 10 back in his class and the No. 7 player in Alabama, per the 247Sports Composite.

With Martin on board jumped from No. 29 to No. 23 in the 247Sports recruiting team rankings.

As 247 Sports blog Auburn Undercover tells it, Martin spent much of August deciding where he wanted to go after taking multiple visits in June and July. On Tuesday night, he told AuburnUndercover.com he still hadn’t made his choice. Then came Thursday, and “War Eagle” is is.

“They’re really family oriented,” Martin told Auburn Undercover. “That’s real important just having that feeling.”

Martin plans to enroll at Auburn in January and will be at the Tigers’ season opener Sept. 2 vs. Georgia Southern. Austin opens its season Friday night against Walker (Jasper, Ala.).