Four-star RB Cordarrian Richardson signs with UCF a day after committing to Maryland

Maryland and D.J. Durkin may had thought they’d locked up one of the nation’s top running backs in Cordarrian Richardson, but that feeling was fleeting.

Richardson, a four-star out of Trezevant (Memphis), committed to Maryland Wednesday.

On Thursday, however, he apparently signed with Central Florida, according to Knights coach Scott Frost.

It has been quite the recruitment for Richardson, who initially committed to Clemson before decommitting from the Tigers in December.

On Signing Day, Richardson committed to Maryland with a Bleacher Report video he has since deleted from his Twitter account.

The Maryland commitment came as a surprise, as he chose the Terrapins over Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss. Richardson had said that Ole Miss had a “90 percent chance” of getting his commitment a couple weeks back.

For now, at least, it appears Richardson will be headed to Orlando.