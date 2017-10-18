Four-star RB Harold Joiner honored by Army All-American selection, says he's leaning toward LSU

Mountain Brook (Ala.) athlete Harold Joiner received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

His key to getting to this point? It sounds simple enough.

“I like to run away from people who try to touch me,” Joiner said. “I don’t like being touched. That’s an advantage to me, running away from people and getting to score, to celebrate with the team.”

RELATED: Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Joiner, a 6-3, 218-pound four-star, is ranked as the No. 5 running back in the country and the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite. While he is primarily a running back, he occasionally lines up at receiver as well.

Joiner is uncommitted, but is weighing 30 FBS offers. While he admires and tries to model his play at running back after Steelers star Le’Veon Bell, Joiner said his favorite player is “probably Odell Beckham Jr.”

Interestingly enough, it is Beckham’s alma mater that is most catching Joiner’s eye at the moment.

“LSU,” Joiner said, when asked which way he is leaning. Joiner was in Baton Rouge Saturday to see the Tigers defeat Auburn. He said he is still considering Auburn and Alabama for official visits, as well as USC and UCLA.

While that decision remains, reaching the Army Bowl is a worthy feather in his cap.

“It means a lot. It’s a great honor to play in front of the Army, in front of the troops,” Joiner said. “I’ll be happy to play on TV. I have to thank my coach, my teammates, my family – without them, I’m not here.”

The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.