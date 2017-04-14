Four-star RB Iverson Clement picks Florida

The Florida Gators took another big step forward in their recruiting Class of 2018, landing the signature of four-star running back Iverson Clement from Rancocas Valley Regional (N.J.)

Clement, a 6-foot, 190-pounder, chose the Gators ahead of scholarship offers from 17 other programs, including some of the nation’s best. He cited dual reasons for choosing the Gators, one related to climate and the other related to the atmosphere created by the coaching staff.

“Just the coaches, they were nice,” Clement told 247Sports’ Sean Fitz. “It’s Florida, who wouldn’t want to be in Florida. It was nice.

“They got a running back coming for the 2017 class, and they got [Jordan] Scarlett right now, but he’s most likely leaving after this year. Even if doesn’t, they only have about five running backs and that’s pretty good compared to other schools that have like seven.”

Making the most out of just five others in competition for his place? That’s a realistic recruit, which only adds a sentiment of permanence to his decision.

Of course, that assumes Clement actually does play as a running back, which could very well shift after he lands in Gainesville. He’s the sixth member of Florida’s forthcoming class as Jim McElwain and his staff begins to hit its stride.

One thing is for certain: Future recruits could do worse than copy Clement’s message when announcing his pledge on Twitter: