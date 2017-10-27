Four-star RB James Cook, Dalvin Cook's younger brother, commits to Georgia over FSU, others

In the end, the family bond with Florida State wasn’t quite strong enough.

On Thursday, James Cook, the Miami Central four-star running back who happens to be the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook, committed to Georgia. He picked the Bulldogs ahead of scholarship offers from 18 of the nation’s top programs, including Florida State, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan and almost everything in between.

Cook made his decision on Twitter and a video on 247Sports, posting a photo edit of himself in a Georgia No. 4 jersey (he wears number 4 at Miami Central). The decision wasn’t a shock given recent trending forecasts, but is notable in the shift it represents in Cook’s recruiting.

The No. 3 ranked running back in the Class of 2018, Cook was previously committed to Florida State from March 2016 until this July, when he announced that he wanted to explore all his options. When he originally committed to the Seminoles Cook felt like a fait accompli for the program given his brother’s status as a recent legend in Tallahassee.

Instead he’ll head to Georgia, which now boasts the No. 1 (Zamir White) and No. 3 running backs in the Class of 2018.