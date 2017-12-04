Four-star RB Ricky Person receives Army All-American jersey

Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.) running back Rick Person helped the Huskies set a school record for wins (12), racked up 2,529 all-purpose yards, 2,223 rushing yards and scored 41 touchdowns this season.

Still, his proudest moment didn’t come until Monday morning when the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance dropped by Person’s school to present them him his honorary jersey.

RELATED: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

The U.S Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“This is a dream come true,” said Person, a North Carolina State commit. “I’ve always dreamt about playing in this game and now it’s actually gonna happen. This was the perfect way to close out my senior season.”

Person, a four-star recruit in the 247 Sports Composite, said he’s equally “happy” not to have to deal with the pressure of the recruitment process anymore.

“I know a lot of guys are still considering other schools, but not me,” Person said. “I’m done. I’m going to State. It helps you enjoy moments like this even more, just knowing that you don’t have to worry about talking to coaches and deciding. Nothing to distract me from getting my jersey.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY