Four-star receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis decommits from Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Four-star Florida prep wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis has decommitted from Kentucky’s 2018 recruiting class.

Jacques-Louis originally committed to Kentucky in April but after receiving several high-profile scholarship offers in recent weeks from schools including Michigan, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Michigan State, Oregon State and Louisville he elected to reopen his recruitment in a note posted to Twitter Sunday.

Jacques-Louis, who is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, opened his announcement by thanking UK coaches and fans but said after consulting with his family he felt decommitting was the right decision at this time.

“At the end of the day if it’s meant to be I will still be a part of this great program,” he wrote.