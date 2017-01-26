Four-star recruit Elijah Blades decommits from Florida, could he join the #Calibraska crew?

Elijah Blades is back on the market.

The four-star cornerback prospect out of John Muir (Calif.) has backed away from his commitment to Florida, just days after taking an official visit to Nebraska.

Blades had been committed to Florida since late June, but continued to take official visits. In addition to Florida, which he visited the weekend of January 13, he previously visited Utah before visiting Lincoln, Nebraska last weekend.

It’s that last weekend, combined with the Class of 2017 influx of Southern California stars to Nebraska, that has some assuming Blades will be the next SoCal standout to commit to Big Red. There are other schools that he is still considering, including USC, Oregon and Georgia. Or he could decide that he was right with Florida in the first place.

What we do know is that this time, Blades plans to wait until the last minute to make his final decision. Next week’s National Signing Day it is.