Four-star safety Isaiah Pola-Mao commits to Southern Cal

Isaiah Pola-Mao, a four-star safety from Phoenix’s Mountain Pointe, committed Friday to Southern Cal.
Pola-Mao was also considering Arizona State and Washington.
An Under Armour All American, Pola-Mao racked up 100 tackles and 10 picks his senior season. He was also a force offensively, accounting for 872 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Mountain Pointe coach Norris Vaughan said Pola-Mao was going to announce on Signing Day next week, but Vaughan convinced him to move it up to be different.
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ