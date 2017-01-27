Four-star safety Isaiah Pola-Mao commits to Southern Cal

Isaiah Pola-Mao, a four-star safety from Phoenix’s Mountain Pointe, committed Friday to Southern Cal.

Pola-Mao was also considering Arizona State and Washington.

3x All-Arizona safety Isaiah Pola-Mao picks USC pic.twitter.com/5y2OGDkBf8 — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) January 27, 2017

An Under Armour All American, Pola-Mao racked up 100 tackles and 10 picks his senior season. He was also a force offensively, accounting for 872 yards and 12 touchdowns.