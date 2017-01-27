Four-star safety Isaiah Pola-Mao commits to Southern Cal

Isaiah Pola-Mao, a four-star safety from Phoenix’s Mountain Pointe, committed Friday to Southern Cal.

Pola-Mao was also considering Arizona State and Washington.

3x All-Arizona safety Isaiah Pola-Mao picks USC pic.twitter.com/5y2OGDkBf8 — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) January 27, 2017

An Under Armour All American, Pola-Mao is ranked 116th in the country in USA TODAY’s composite football player rankings that includes Rivals, Scout, ESPN and 247 Sports.

Pola-Mao was a big-play receiver, but he left a legacy on defense. He had seven interceptions as a sophomore, four his junior year and 10 this season, including six in the last three playoff games.

He returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns in the 47-21 6A Conference quarterfinal win over Mesa Desert Ridge. He had an interception in the 21-14 semifinal win over Mesa Red Mountain and two more in the state final against Chandler, a 37-17 loss, in which he injured his shoulder.

“I thought he was the best player in the state,” Vaughan said.

Pola-Mao, arguably the biggest hitter in the state, had 100 tackles, 31 solo, this year. He broke up 18 passes and caused two fumbles, including one in the championship game.

On offense, Pola-Mao had his biggest season, catching 27 passes for 640 yards (23.7 yards per catch) and nine TDs. His performance in the first meeting with Chandler was off the charts. He caught two TD passes, set up another with a diving grab near the goal line and intercepted a pass in the 52-7 win.

Mountain Pointe was ranked among the top 10 teams in the nation most of the season with Pola-Mao the heart and soul of the team.