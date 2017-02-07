Four-star safety Jaiden Woodbey commits to Ohio State

Jaiden Woodbey, the No. 3 safety in the Class of 2018 and the No. 32 player overall according to the 247Sports Composite, committed to Ohio State on Monday via his Twitter feed.

Woodbey, who already has accepted an Under Armour All-America Game invitation, was down to Ohio State, USC, Nebraska and Oklahoma. He tweeted late Thursday that he had plans to “shock the world soon.”

THE DECISION HAS BEEN MADE… pic.twitter.com/JP7oYDd8Wz — I AM JAIDEN WOODBEY™ (@JaidenWoodbey6) February 7, 2017

Woodbey follows Wyatt Davis, his St. John Bosco teammate, to Ohio State. Davis is the No.1 guard in the Class of 2017.

He becomes the third player to commit to Ohio State in the Class of 2018.