Four-star safety Todd Harris stays home, commits to LSU

Todd Harris, a four-star safety from Plaquemine (Louisiana), announced his commitment Wednesday to LSU.

Harris committed on ESPNU.

The No. 86 player and No. 11 safety according to the 247Sports Composite, Harris was also considering Alabama, TCU and Arizona State.

Harris made news last summer when he held a press conference to announce he was committing to his high school.

Now, he will be staying in-state with the Tigers.

Below are some of Harris’ highlights.