Four-star SF Musa Jallow commits to Ohio State, reclassifies to 2017 at last moment

Students are fewer than two months away from arriving on Ohio State’s campus for the beginning of the fall 2018 academic semester. Most have been celebrating their admittance to the Columbus school since April.

On Saturday night they got one more, very athletic member.

As released on Twitter, four-star Bloomington North (Ind.) High small forward Musa Jallow committed to Ohio State, one of the chief Big Ten rivals of his hometown Indiana Hoosiers. Yet Jallow didn’t just commit to Ohio State; he also pushed forward his graduation class by a year, agreeing to join the Buckeyes’ Class of 2017.

The move makes Jallow the first official commit of Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann’s career in Columbus. He will be the third member of Ohio State’s Class of 2017, joining fellow four-star recruits Kaleb Wesson and Kyle Young.

Perhaps most importantly, Jallow’s decision serves as a direct shot in the arm for the Buckeyes’ recruiting, heading into a new season with a new coach.