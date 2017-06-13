Four-star shooting guard Matt Bradley leaves SoCal for Wasatch Academy

The annual great migration of top college basketball prospects is back on, with a Southern California native leading the way.

On Monday, San Bernadino star Matt Bradley announced he would transfer to Utah’s Wasatch Academy for his senior season. While an improved competitive balance and testing ground is clearly a motivation for Bradley, the 6-foot-4 star also insisted that exposure to international students and a broader personal experience.

“It’s very international,” Bradley told the San Bernadino Sun. “Half the students are from outside the country and it’s one of the most diverse schools in America. I wanted to test my limits.

“All I’m going to be focused on there is basketball and school. I’m going to be more prepared academically and in sports.”

There’s another key motivation for Bradley, too: The ability (and likelihood) of competing in the DICK’S Nationals tournament with a shot at a tournament (and possibly even national) title.

While Bradley is excited about his future prospects, he’s also sensitive to the community he’s leaving behind. He specifically said the San Bernadino coaching staff had treated him like family and been essential to his development as it shifted him through positions to his current role as an oversized point guard or spot-up shooting guard.

All of that is a nice testament to what Bradley has already accomplished. What’s more exciting are the opportunities he faces in the future, in Utah. He has already committed to Cal, but given his change of scenery and a sudden spike in attention, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bradley vault further up the traditional hoops hierarchy.