Four-star south Florida CB Nadab Joseph decommits from LSU

LSU lost a significant member of it’s prospective class of 2018 on Thursday when elite cornerback Nadab Joseph decommitted from the Tigers after more than a year.

Joseph announced his departure from LSU’s class on Twitter, making the decision just days after he Tweeted a photo that showed him wearing uniforms from five different programs (including LSU).

Joseph’s note regarding his decommitment does not explicitly rule LSU out of his picture, though one would assume the odds of Ed Orgeron still landing his services are far lower now. Still, the Champagnat Catholic (Fla.) star’s determination to make the right decision is both notable and worthy of praise, as it gives LSU plenty of time to recruit his replacement in the class should the Tigers decide to move on in another direction.

For now, there’s no indication that LSU will back away from its chase of Joseph, who is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound athletic freak, nor is there any indication that Joseph is ready to make a decision anytime soon.

You know what that means? Stay tuned.